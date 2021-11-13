Brokerages Set Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Target Price at GBX 3,326.83

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,326.83 ($43.47).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

FDEV stock opened at GBX 2,455 ($32.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock has a market cap of £966.71 million and a PE ratio of 46.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,558.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,596.37.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

