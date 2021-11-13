Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Target Price at €80.71

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.54 ($94.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HEI stock traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €66.02 ($77.67). The stock had a trading volume of 520,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.39. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €56.18 ($66.09) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

