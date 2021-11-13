Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $208.85

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,217 shares of company stock worth $1,748,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after buying an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

