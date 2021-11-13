Brokers Issue Forecasts for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($2.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.62). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

NYSE AMC opened at $40.00 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,155,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 960,802 shares of company stock valued at $37,849,994. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

