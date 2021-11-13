Brokers Offer Predictions for Mesa Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $313.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 337.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.96. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $327.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,439 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

