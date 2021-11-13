Brokers Offer Predictions for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.17 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NA. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$98.85.

TSE NA opened at C$105.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$69.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

