Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 630,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after purchasing an additional 315,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after purchasing an additional 140,234 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 295,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter.

BIPC stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 43.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

