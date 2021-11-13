Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for about 3.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP opened at $38.67 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $49.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

