BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSRTF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

BSRTF opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

