Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOM.U. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.11.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:HOM.U opened at C$17.70 on Friday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.20 and a 12 month high of C$17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. The firm has a market cap of C$536.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 11.44%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.