BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BTRS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 893,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,608. BTRS has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Eng purchased 47,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,225.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,541,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,765,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $40,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

