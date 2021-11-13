Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

