Bytom Trading Down 8.4% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $80.82 million and $11.83 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.20 or 0.00401855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,712,895,975 coins and its circulating supply is 1,616,090,619 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.