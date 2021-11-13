Cacti Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $20.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

