Cacti Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,651 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up 4.1% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Seagate Technology worth $49,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 692.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 424,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 371,036 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,917 shares of company stock worth $4,830,317. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

