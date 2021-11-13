Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management comprises 0.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

PZN opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

