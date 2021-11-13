Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

CSTE opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $430.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 108,998 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 271,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

