Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 2,626 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CAL opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
