Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 2,626 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CAL opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

