California First Leasing Co. Announces Dividend of $0.56 (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.
CFNB opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. California First Leasing has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $18.65.
About California First Leasing
