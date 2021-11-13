California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Issues Earnings Results

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Resources had a return on equity of 396.57% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

NYSE CRC traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. 556,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,935. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

Get California Resources alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock valued at $83,810,664 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in California Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in California Resources were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.