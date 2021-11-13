California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRC. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock worth $83,810,664.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after acquiring an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott grew its position in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 2,499.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in California Resources by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,167,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

