California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 2620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $251,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock valued at $83,810,664 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

