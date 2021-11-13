California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.93 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

