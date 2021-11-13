California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.99 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,219,000 after acquiring an additional 119,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDC opened at $51.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.