California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,114 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

FLOW opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

