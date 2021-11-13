California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,039 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after buying an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after buying an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $657,944.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

