Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Compass Point from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

