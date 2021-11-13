Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Raised to $40.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.94% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $7,265,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

