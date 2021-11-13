Canaccord Genuity Raises CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target to C$8.50

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. CareRx has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.55.
About CareRx
