Canaccord Genuity Raises CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target to C$8.50

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. CareRx has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

About CareRx

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

