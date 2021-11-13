Canaccord Genuity Trims Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price to $25.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $749.03 million and a PE ratio of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

