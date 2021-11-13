Canaccord Genuity Upgrades NCC Group (LON:NCC) to Buy

NCC Group (LON:NCC) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 340 ($4.44). Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NCC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

NCC stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £761.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 187.60 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.58.

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

