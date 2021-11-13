Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.56.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$59.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.14. The company has a market cap of C$10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

