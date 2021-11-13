Cannabis Wheaton Income (XLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of XLY opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25.

XLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital upgraded Cannabis Wheaton Income to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Cannabis Wheaton Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.40 target price on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

