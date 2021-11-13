Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $760.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $700.00 to $760.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $699.24.
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $631.20 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.66.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
