Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $760.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $700.00 to $760.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $699.24.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $631.20 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

