Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $177.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $165.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.30. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

