Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.76) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.37). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of APLS opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 245.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 297,251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 70,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

