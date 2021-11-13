Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 4,203 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $21,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $79.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

