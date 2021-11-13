Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

