Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Stryker stock opened at $264.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average of $263.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.