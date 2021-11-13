Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.17

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $4.13. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 35,933 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSFFF. TD Securities raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.29.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

