CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $23,770.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $23,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $47.68 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 0.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CareDx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CareDx by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.