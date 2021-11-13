Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will post sales of $158.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.95 million and the lowest is $158.10 million. Cars.com posted sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $622.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $643.89 million to $662.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 503,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,034. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $907.28 million, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

