Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAS. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC lowered Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.79.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Insiders sold a total of 147,974 shares of company stock worth $2,207,045 in the last 90 days.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.