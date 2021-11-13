Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Raised by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $128.05 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.