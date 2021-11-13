Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Jonestrading to Hold

Jonestrading cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBIO. Raymond James downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

