CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.48

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.48 and traded as high as $39.54. CBIZ shares last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 105,842 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 39.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

