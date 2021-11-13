CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on OTGLY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

OTGLY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 12,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

