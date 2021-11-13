Celer Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $714.13 million and approximately $101.17 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00052858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.48 or 0.00227079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.