Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,826 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,777 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 320,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 284.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 305,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $41.97 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 2.74.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

