Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 109,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,878. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 18.97, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 336,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Century Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

